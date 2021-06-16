East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Governor Abbott signs HB 3257, creating Texas Holocaust, Genocide and Antisemitism Advisory Commission

Official seal, State of Texas Governor
Official seal, State of Texas Governor
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN - Gov. Greg Abbott today signed House Bill (HB) 3257 into law, establishing the Texas Holocaust, Genocide and Antisemitism Advisory Commission.

This commission will produce biennial studies of antisemitism in Texas, work with schools and institutions of higher educations to develop effective methods to combat antisemitism, and implement Holocaust and genocide courses of study and awareness programs.

Abbott was joined for the bill signing by Representatives Phil King, Craig Goldman, Tan Parker and Doc Anderson, Consulate General of Israel Gilad Katz and members of the Israel National Defense College, the Jewish Federation, and the American Jewish Committee.

“Antisemitism has no place in Texas, and we have a duty to combat it whenever and however it arises,” said Abbott. “That is why I am proud to sign House Bill 3257 into law, which will create the Texas Holocaust, Genocide, and Antisemitism Advisory Committee and bolster our efforts to eradicate antisemitism in the Lone Star State. Thank you to the Texas Legislature for your bipartisan effort on this important bill.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
From top left, clockwise: Destiny Glaze, Trace Selman, Savannah Jennings, Josh Layton
Lufkin police arrest 4 accused vandals ‘having fun’ on downtown rooftop
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
A suspect in an early morning disturbance dies after being transported to a Lufkin hospital.
Lufkin Police: Suspect dies in emergency room after possible PCP overdose
Joseph Smith (Source: Polk County Jail)
Livingston man charged in shooting death

Latest News

Mission Nac
WEBXTRA: Mission Nac helping residents in need by repairing homes
WEBXTRA: Mission Nac
WEBXTRA: Mission Nac
Shawn Casey Adkins Mitchell County mugshot
Texas Rangers says DNA samples led to arrest in Hailey Dunn murder case
Governor signs Ashby broadband bill