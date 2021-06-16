East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Governor signs Ashby broadband bill

By Jeff Awtrey
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Gov. Greg Abbott has signed Rep. Trent Ashby’s bill to make broadband access available in rural areas.

Abbott signed HB 5 into law on Tuesday with the law going into effect immediately.

HB 5 passed in the House on April 9 on a 146-0 vote. It passed in the Senate on April 29 on a 31-0 vote.

The bill would create a broadband office at the comptroller of public accounts to pinpoint and address areas of the state with the worst broadband capabilities. Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) sponsored the bill.

Previous story: Rep. Ashby broadband bill, with amendments, gets Senate passage

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
From top left, clockwise: Destiny Glaze, Trace Selman, Savannah Jennings, Josh Layton
Lufkin police arrest 4 accused vandals ‘having fun’ on downtown rooftop
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
A suspect in an early morning disturbance dies after being transported to a Lufkin hospital.
Lufkin Police: Suspect dies in emergency room after possible PCP overdose
Joseph Smith (Source: Polk County Jail)
Livingston man charged in shooting death

Latest News

Official seal, State of Texas Governor
Governor Abbott signs HB 3257, creating Texas Holocaust, Genocide and Antisemitism Advisory Commission
Drew Clark Jr. was arrested Monday after allegedly leading authorities on a high speed chase on...
Cherokee County deputies arrest suspected felon after high-speed motorcycle chase
Crime scene now lines the scene of an overnight standoff at a Honey Grove home that left an...
Suspect dead after shooting officer in Honey Grove standoff
Nicholas Prager (left) and Hannah Fuller were arrested on felony drug charges on June 2.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office finds 500 THC cartridges, arrest two on felony charges