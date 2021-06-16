Kurth Memorial Library reopens storm-damaged rooms, kicks off summer reading program

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Several rooms have reopened and the summer reading program is underway at the Kurth Memorial Library in Lufkin.

Like many buildings across town, the winter storm took its toll on roofs, including the one at the library. But roof repairs are now complete and the children’s area and genealogy room are open.

The summer reading program is also underway, with several events for people of all ages.

“We have everything open,” Library Director Lorraine Simoneau said. “We did lose a few books when it happened but we’ve been open for a little while now and it’s just a full-open situation now. We’re doing programming in the building. We’re doing five programs a week. One of them out in the park, the other ones here in the building or in our parking lot.

To learn more about the summer programs and other opportunities at the Kurth Memorial Library, click here.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.