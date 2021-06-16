East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Kurth Memorial Library reopens storm-damaged rooms, kicks off summer reading program

Several rooms have reopened and the summer reading program is underway at the Kurth Memorial...
Several rooms have reopened and the summer reading program is underway at the Kurth Memorial Library in Lufkin.(KTRE)
By Jeremy Thomas
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Several rooms have reopened and the summer reading program is underway at the Kurth Memorial Library in Lufkin.

Like many buildings across town, the winter storm took its toll on roofs, including the one at the library. But roof repairs are now complete and the children’s area and genealogy room are open.

The summer reading program is also underway, with several events for people of all ages.

“We have everything open,” Library Director Lorraine Simoneau said. “We did lose a few books when it happened but we’ve been open for a little while now and it’s just a full-open situation now. We’re doing programming in the building. We’re doing five programs a week. One of them out in the park, the other ones here in the building or in our parking lot.

To learn more about the summer programs and other opportunities at the Kurth Memorial Library, click here.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
From top left, clockwise: Destiny Glaze, Trace Selman, Savannah Jennings, Josh Layton
Lufkin police arrest 4 accused vandals ‘having fun’ on downtown rooftop
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
A suspect in an early morning disturbance dies after being transported to a Lufkin hospital.
Lufkin Police: Suspect identified who died in emergency room after possible PCP overdose
Joseph Smith (Source: Polk County Jail)
Livingston man charged in shooting death

Latest News

Nac County Nurses 5PM
Nacogdoches County Summer Nurses 5PM
KTRE's Jeremy Thomas reports on proposed changes to the way Angelina County residents would vote.
Angelina County election officials considering countywide polling places
Governor signs Rep. Schaefer’s permitless carry bill
New Lufkin High School gym
WEBXTRA: First look inside new Lufkin High School gym