Lufkin Police: Suspect dies in emergency room after possible PCP overdose

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A suspect in an early morning disturbance dies after being transported to a Lufkin hospital.

Wednesday early morning Lufkin Police took a suspect to a local hospital where he later died of a possible PCP overdose.

A preliminary report stated that at 12:49 a.m., officers were called to a disturbance in the 1900 block of Hill Street. According to the report, the caller said that a friend was throwing and breaking things inside her home.

When officers arrived on the scene, they contacted the suspect at a neighboring home. The caller said she locked him out of her home for her safety.

After making initial contact the officers took the suspect into custody without incident, after being taken into custody the suspect admitted to being intoxicated, his behavior appeared to be consistent with PCP intoxication and he had a Class C warrant per the report.

The department stated that due to the suspect’s erratic behavior, a medical unit was called to the scene to have him medically cleared at a local hospital before being taken to jail.

According to the report twenty minutes after being admitted to the local hospital emergency room, the suspect began having seizures and coded.

Medical staff pronounced him dead a short time later. This incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.’

