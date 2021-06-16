Man pulled over for driving erratically at area lake handed his beer to a game warden

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A man pulled over for driving erratically was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he handed his beer to one of the two game wardens who stopped him while they were on patrol in the Lake Waco area, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said in a press release.

The game wardens, one from Coryell County and the other from Falls County, drove up on a vehicle that was pulled off on the side of the road and as they attempted to pass it, a truck, traveling on the wrong side of the road, cut them off, the TPWD said.

The driver steered back to the right side of the road and waved the wardens to pass.

Instead, the wardens pulled him over.

“During the traffic stop, the wardens noticed the driver was unable to turn down the music on his radio. When asked what he was doing, the driver said, ‘I was just trying to…’” the TPWD said.

“The driver then picked up his beer and handed it to the wardens.”

The man’s speech was slurred, and he was unable to keep his balance as he gout out of the truck.

The wardens performed a field sobriety test and then took the driver, whose name was not released, to the McLennan County Jail, the TPWD said.

