Nacogdoches’ Josh Thompson named to Lott Impact Watch list

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas cornerback Josh Thompson has found himself on a national award watch list.

Thompson was one of 42 college football players named on the 2021 Lott Impact watch list Tuesday afternoon. According to the release, College defensive players are nominated to the Watch List based on the IMPACT on their teams on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The 42 represents Ronnie Lott’s number during his legendary career.

The Nacogdoches native is entering his senior season at the University of Texas. As a junior, Thompson started in all 10 games for the Longhorns. He finished the year with 19 tackles and nine assisted tackles. Three of the tackles were for a loss. He had one interception on the year.

The 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List:J

OSH JOBE, DB, Alabama

BUMPER POOL, LB, Arkansas

ARIK SMITH, LB, Army

ZAKOBY McCLAIN, LB, Auburn

KEKAULA KANIHO, CB, Boise State

KUONY DENG, LB, Cal

COBY BRYANT, CB, Cincinnati

ANDREW BOOTH, Jr., CB, Clemson

NOLAN TURNER, S, Clemson

SILAS KELLY, LB, Coastal Carolina

NATE LANDMAN, LB, Colorado

SHAKA HEYWARD, LB, Duke

NAKOBE DEAN, LB, Georgia

ZACH VANVALKENBURG, DE, Iowa

MIKE ROSE, LB, Iowa State

JAHRON McPHERSON, S, Kansas State

YUSUF CORKER, S, Kentucky

DAMONE CLARK, LB, LSU

BUBBA BOLDEN, S, Miami

AIDEN HUTCHINSON, DT, Michigan

JOJO DOMANN, LB, Nebraska

JACKSON HANKEY, LB, North Dakota State

KYLE HAMILTON, S, Notre Dame

BRANDON JOSEPH, DB, Northwestern

ZACH HARRISON, DE, Ohio State

KAYVON THIBODEAUX. DE, Oregon

PJ MUSTIPHER, DT, Penn State

DESLIN ALEXANDER, DE, Pitt

GEORGE KARLAFITIS, DE, Purdue

THOMAS BOOKER, DE, Stanford

TRE’VIUS HODGES-TOMLINSON, CB, TCU

QUENTIN LAKE, DB, UCLA

JOSH THOMPSON, CB, Texas

DRAKE JACKSON, LB, USC

DEVIN LLOYD, LB, Utah

CHAMARRI CONNER, DB, Virginia Tech

NICK JACKSON, LB, Virginia

NICK ANDERSON, LB, Wake Forest

EDEFUAN ULOFOSHIO, LB, Washington

ALONZO ADDAE, S, West Virginia

JACK SANBORN, LB, Wisconsin

