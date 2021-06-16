Nacogdoches’ Josh Thompson named to Lott Impact Watch list
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas cornerback Josh Thompson has found himself on a national award watch list.
Thompson was one of 42 college football players named on the 2021 Lott Impact watch list Tuesday afternoon. According to the release, College defensive players are nominated to the Watch List based on the IMPACT on their teams on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. The 42 represents Ronnie Lott’s number during his legendary career.
The Nacogdoches native is entering his senior season at the University of Texas. As a junior, Thompson started in all 10 games for the Longhorns. He finished the year with 19 tackles and nine assisted tackles. Three of the tackles were for a loss. He had one interception on the year.
The 2021 Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List:J
OSH JOBE, DB, Alabama
BUMPER POOL, LB, Arkansas
ARIK SMITH, LB, Army
ZAKOBY McCLAIN, LB, Auburn
KEKAULA KANIHO, CB, Boise State
KUONY DENG, LB, Cal
COBY BRYANT, CB, Cincinnati
ANDREW BOOTH, Jr., CB, Clemson
NOLAN TURNER, S, Clemson
SILAS KELLY, LB, Coastal Carolina
NATE LANDMAN, LB, Colorado
SHAKA HEYWARD, LB, Duke
NAKOBE DEAN, LB, Georgia
ZACH VANVALKENBURG, DE, Iowa
MIKE ROSE, LB, Iowa State
JAHRON McPHERSON, S, Kansas State
YUSUF CORKER, S, Kentucky
DAMONE CLARK, LB, LSU
BUBBA BOLDEN, S, Miami
AIDEN HUTCHINSON, DT, Michigan
JOJO DOMANN, LB, Nebraska
JACKSON HANKEY, LB, North Dakota State
KYLE HAMILTON, S, Notre Dame
BRANDON JOSEPH, DB, Northwestern
ZACH HARRISON, DE, Ohio State
KAYVON THIBODEAUX. DE, Oregon
PJ MUSTIPHER, DT, Penn State
DESLIN ALEXANDER, DE, Pitt
GEORGE KARLAFITIS, DE, Purdue
THOMAS BOOKER, DE, Stanford
TRE’VIUS HODGES-TOMLINSON, CB, TCU
QUENTIN LAKE, DB, UCLA
JOSH THOMPSON, CB, Texas
DRAKE JACKSON, LB, USC
DEVIN LLOYD, LB, Utah
CHAMARRI CONNER, DB, Virginia Tech
NICK JACKSON, LB, Virginia
NICK ANDERSON, LB, Wake Forest
EDEFUAN ULOFOSHIO, LB, Washington
ALONZO ADDAE, S, West Virginia
JACK SANBORN, LB, Wisconsin
