East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches welcomes new business which could act as unexpected workout

By Brianna Linn
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches welcomed its newest downtown business today: Lumberjack Axe Throwing.

The business promotes an atmosphere for axe throwing, a fast-paced game where a player attempts to hit a bullseye with an axe. For some, axe throwing can act as a fun and creative workout. The movement of throwing an axe can exercise several muscle groups at once.

“You know if you’re not used to doing this type of motion, there is a little bit of a workout”, Logan Eddington co-owner of Lumberjack Axe Throwing said. “You know you can build you can build up a little bit of a sweat if you’re not careful, there’s definitely a physical aspect to it.”

This activity can be enjoyed by all age groups. Lumberjack Axe Throwing is located at 115 East Main Street in Nacogdoches.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiden Rivera died at a Lufkin hospital after he drowned in a Pollok swimming pool. (Source:...
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office releases name of 10-year-old drowning victim
Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
Nacogdoches fire truck crashes into light poles
Kerry Ann Welch, 31, of Huntington
Huntington woman gets 15 years in case linked to 2019 murder
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

One vendor at the 31st annual Texas Blueberry Festival found success in selling what he named...
Texas Blueberry Festival vendor sells German toys
The average price of gas is increasing nationwide.
Oil price increase has gas following suit
KTRE's Donna McCollum spoke with the owner of Confections bakery in Lufkin after a photo of...
Lufkin community shows wave of support for Confections bakery following ‘cookie controversy’
Confections wrote “Happy Pride to all our LGBTQ friends! All lovers of cookies and happiness...
Pride cookies cause controversy, overwhelming community support