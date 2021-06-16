East Texas Now Business Break
Polk County Sheriff’s Office finds 500 THC cartridges, arrest two on felony charges

Nicholas Prager (left) and Hannah Fuller were arrested on felony drug charges on June 2.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Authorities arrested two people suspected of manufacturing large quantities of “THC wax.”

According to a press report, on Wednesday, June 2, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division conducted an investigation into the distribution of what is known as THC wax, the resinous extractive of cannabis, in the Onalaska area. During this investigation, narcotics detectives obtained information pertaining to Nicholas Prager and Hannah Fuller allegedly being in possession of THC cartridges. Narcotics detectives later conducted a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle and found Prager and Fuller to allegedly be in possession of more than 500 THC cartridges with their small child also in the vehicle.

A photo of drugs, guns, money and drug paraphernalia seized by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
During this traffic stop, the report states probable cause was established for a search warrant for Prager and Fuller’s residence, where narcotics detectives say they located an additional 60 THC cartridges, a large amount of marijuana, as well as the items used to ingest, package and distribute the said narcotics.

Prager and Fuller were charged with two counts of first degree felony manufacture and/or delivery of THC wax, felony endangering of a child and felony possession of marijuana.

