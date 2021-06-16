East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Governor Abbott border wall news conference at 3 p.m.

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference on the border wall on Wednesday, June 16 in Austin.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced last week that Texas would build its own border wall. Abbott said in a podcast interview released Tuesday the state will be soliciting donations from across the country to help fund the wall.

“When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to for everybody in the United States — really everybody in the entire world — who wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can contribute,” Abbott said on the podcast, a show about Republican politics called “Ruthless.”

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.

KLTV and KTRE will livestream the news conference on their websites and mobile apps.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
From top left, clockwise: Destiny Glaze, Trace Selman, Savannah Jennings, Josh Layton
Lufkin police arrest 4 accused vandals ‘having fun’ on downtown rooftop
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
A suspect in an early morning disturbance dies after being transported to a Lufkin hospital.
Lufkin Police: Suspect identified who died in emergency room after possible PCP overdose
Joseph Smith (Source: Polk County Jail)
Livingston man charged in shooting death

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches Summer Nurses
WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches summer nurses
KTRE's Jeremy Thomas reports on proposed changes to the way Angelina County residents would vote.
WebXtra: Election officials considering universal polling places
WebXtra: Angelina polling places
A suspect in an early morning disturbance dies after being transported to a Lufkin hospital.
Lufkin Police: Suspect identified who died in emergency room after possible PCP overdose