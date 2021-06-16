East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: First look inside new Lufkin High School gym

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - While students enjoy their summer break, workers are moving along with their final steps in the completion of the new Lufkin ISD multi-purpose facility.

The gym was part of a bond project that will bring the district a new middle school, a new baseball field, a new softball field and several tennis courts.

This is the first time since Lufkin High School opened off the loop for the district to have a competition gym on-site. The high school had been using Panther Gym on the campus of Lufkin middle school.

The gym will be home to Lufkin boys and girls basketball as well as volleyball. Underneath the seating area there will be locker rooms for all three teams as well as visiting locker rooms, a meeting room, weight room, coaches’ offices and an area for officials that can be used for gym activities and Friday night football.

