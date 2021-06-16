WEBXTRA: Mission Nac helping residents in need by repairing homes

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Mission Nac is working to help give a new roof and painting to homes in Nacogdoches.

Volunteers are working at 13 different locations today. They are expecting at least 20 homes in Nacogdoches will see repairs by the end of the week.

KTRE’s Brianna Linn gives us a look at the work taking place today.

