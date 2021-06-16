East Texas Now Business Break
WEBXTRA: Mission Nac helping residents in need by repairing homes

By Brianna Linn and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Mission Nac is working to help give a new roof and painting to homes in Nacogdoches.

Volunteers are working at 13 different locations today. They are expecting at least 20 homes in Nacogdoches will see repairs by the end of the week.

KTRE’s Brianna Linn gives us a look at the work taking place today.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

