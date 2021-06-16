East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: Summer nurses begin duties in Nacogdoches

By Donna McCollum and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA summer nurses have begun their jobs with the city and county of Nacogdoches. About a dozen nurses chose to spend most of their summer in Nacogdoches. The hired positions will allow for the continuation of free vaccines for the protection against COVID-19.

Donna McCollum visited with some of the nurses. They were at their Wednesday weekly clinic at the Nacogdoches Public Library.

The COVID-19 nursing team will be seen at businesses, small towns, churches, schools and even show up at a Mexican consulate visit on July 28 .

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, 36, of Rye
Liberty County man killed after allegedly being dragged behind truck, burned by son of ex-girlfriend
From top left, clockwise: Destiny Glaze, Trace Selman, Savannah Jennings, Josh Layton
Lufkin police arrest 4 accused vandals ‘having fun’ on downtown rooftop
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy
A suspect in an early morning disturbance dies after being transported to a Lufkin hospital.
Lufkin Police: Suspect identified who died in emergency room after possible PCP overdose
Joseph Smith (Source: Polk County Jail)
Livingston man charged in shooting death

Latest News

Nac County Nurses 5PM
Nacogdoches County Summer Nurses 5PM
KTRE's Jeremy Thomas reports on proposed changes to the way Angelina County residents would vote.
Angelina County election officials considering countywide polling places
Several rooms have reopened and the summer reading program is underway at the Kurth Memorial...
Kurth Memorial Library reopens storm-damaged rooms, kicks off summer reading program
Governor signs Rep. Schaefer’s permitless carry bill
New Lufkin High School gym
WEBXTRA: First look inside new Lufkin High School gym