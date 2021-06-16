WEBXTRA: Summer nurses begin duties in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA summer nurses have begun their jobs with the city and county of Nacogdoches. About a dozen nurses chose to spend most of their summer in Nacogdoches. The hired positions will allow for the continuation of free vaccines for the protection against COVID-19.

Donna McCollum visited with some of the nurses. They were at their Wednesday weekly clinic at the Nacogdoches Public Library.

The COVID-19 nursing team will be seen at businesses, small towns, churches, schools and even show up at a Mexican consulate visit on July 28 .

