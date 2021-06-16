East Texas Now Business Break
Wednesday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and hot today! Highs again in the upper 90s

By Andrew Tate
Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures to start the day in the mid to upper 70s. By lunchtime we should be warming up into the mid 90s. This afternoon highs will peak around 97° with mostly sunny skies and light wind. Heat Index values expected to be in the low 100s again today. There is also a low chance Deep East Texas could see and isolated shower today, like we’ve been seeing over the last week or so. Overnight we’ll cool down into the mid 70s. Similar conditions for the next few days but our eyes are on the Gulf as there is an area we’re watching with a high probability of forming into a tropical system. The track of this system still looks like it will come ashore in Louisiana, that will bring some rain to East Texas over the weekend. However, if the path is to shift that could change how much rain we see, if any at all. You’ll want to pay attention to the forecast for this weekend especially with it being Father’s Day and many having outdoor plans.

