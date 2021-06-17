4th annual East Texas Senior All Star Softball game set for Thursday night
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The fourth annual East Texas Senior All-Star game is back for some of the top softball players around the region.
The game will be June 17 in Hudson at 7 p.m. Admission to game is $5. All the money raised will go to the 22Q foundation to help with families who have a child suffering with 22Q deletion syndrome, a genetic that is the second most common syndrome next to Downs Syndrome.
Here are the teams for this year’s event:
Blue Team:
Preslie Turney Central
Hailey Funetes Diboll
Mia Mireles Diboll
Micah Hughes Corrigan
Aundrea Cuevas Corrigan
Jennifer Vasquez Corrigan
Haley Primrose West
Sabine Susan Muncrief West Sabine
Abby Kirkland Huntington
Allie Grammer Douglass
McKenna Smith Douglass
Kylee Renfro Groveton
Coaches: Kurtis Acosta Central
Crystal Muncrief West Sabine
Michael Scoggin Central
Crystal Massey Huntington
Red Team:
Kyler Heigley Brookeland
Brittany Culbert Brookeland
Kyley McCown Jacksonville
Riley Todd Jacksonville
Chloe Reneau Garrison
Jacy Stubblefield Lovelady
Erin Sample Lovelady
Chloe Mason Joaquin
Ebbie McCann Joaquin
Makayla Burton Hudson
Madison Brown Lufkin
Briley Watkins Woden
Coaches: Brittany Batten Jacksonville
Ashley Bryant Lufkin
Wes Capps Hudson
Michael Williams Rusk
