WACO, Texas (KWTX) - ESPN announced the nominees for the 2021 ESPY awards on Wednesday.

The Baylor men’s basketball team is up for the award of Best Team.

They are up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Stanford women’s basketball, Alabama football, the Oklahoma softball team, The Seattle Storm and The Dodgers.

You can vote here and watch the ESPYS on July 10 at 7 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.