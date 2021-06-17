First Alert: Remaining hot with a slight drop in humidity to end the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Some slightly drier air has knocked our heat index values down into the the middle 90′s today, a notable drop from just a few days ago.

A weak disturbance passing through may trigger a stray late day shower or thunderstorm, but most areas will remain dry under a partly cloudy sky.

The slightly drier air will allow for overnight lows to drop to near 70 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Friday will be mostly sunny and mainly dry with highs in the middle 90′s. Despite the hot afternoon, the heat index values are only expected to be in the upper 90′s, keeping us away from the oppressive conditions.

The National Hurricane Center is now issuing advisories and forecast tracks on Potential Cyclone Three. It is scheduled to become a tropical storm on Friday before making landfall in southern Louisiana late Friday night, early Saturday morning.

Since this system will track to our east, our rain chances have been lowered on Saturday to just 30%. It should be noted that even if you do get wet, rainfall amounts will generally average less than a tenth-of-an-inch for much of Deep East Texas. Areas near Toledo Bend Country and the Sabine River could get slightly higher amounts, but even they will not receive too much rain on Saturday.

Our rain chances, however, will get better and go up on Sunday through the middle of next week as a surge of Gulf moisture will feed into an approaching cold front to give us a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday followed by a 60% chance of heavy downpours on Tuesday. This will be our best opportunity to cash in on some rainfall for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Unfortunately, it appears the frontal boundary will stall on top of us, leaving us warm and humid with not much of a cool down in store.

It should be noted, though, that the increase in cloud cover and rain chances alone will drop our daytime highs down into the upper 80′s to near 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.