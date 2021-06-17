East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Garrison man accused of driving intoxicated, hitting 3 pedestrians

Nacogdoches crash
Nacogdoches crash(File graphic)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police arrested a man accused of striking three pedestrians and an electrical pole while driving intoxicated early Thursday.

According to a report from the Nacogdoches Police Department, at 1:00 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 1700 block of North Street after receiving 911 calls regarding a major accident. Officers on the scene say they found the driver of a white 2007 Ford Pickup had left the roadway while driving north and struck three pedestrians on the sidewalk and an electrical pole causing power lines to fall to the ground.

All three pedestrians sustained non life threatening injuries. The adult victim was transported by EMS to a local hospital. The two juvenile victims were transported by family to the hospital. During the course of the investigation the driver of the pickup was identified to be Logan Stanaland, 18, of Garrison. 

Police say Stanaland was determined to be intoxicated and was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and three counts of assault by contact. 

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect in an early morning disturbance dies after being transported to a Lufkin hospital.
Lufkin Police: Suspect identified who died in emergency room after possible PCP overdose
From top left, clockwise: Destiny Glaze, Trace Selman, Savannah Jennings, Josh Layton
Lufkin police arrest 4 accused vandals ‘having fun’ on downtown rooftop
A photo of drugs, guns, money and drug paraphernalia seized by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office finds 500 THC cartridges, arrest two on felony charges
New Lufkin High School gym
WEBXTRA: First look inside new Lufkin High School gym
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

WebXtra: New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
WebXtra New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
WebXtra: New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
WebXtra New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
WebXtra New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
Timey Ann Cole was arrested Thursday in connection with the dragging death of a Rye man on...
Mother of Liberty County dragging death suspect arrested