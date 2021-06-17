Governor signs White bill to upgrade 911 service

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - Gov. Abbott has signed an East Texas legislator’s bill to improve technology on 911 services.

Rep. James White’s HB 2911 aims to have next generation technology for landline and wireless systems for 911 services.

White (R-HIllister) said the improvement would help first responders find the exact location for callers. For instance, a person could be found on the fifth floor of a hotel.

Abbott signed the bill on Wednesday.

The bill passed on a 103-40 in the House on May 7. It passed in the Senate on a 31-0 vote on May 25.

