East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Massive 1,098-carat diamond unearthed in Africa

The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.
The diamond found in Botswana is believed to be the third largest in the world.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – This gem would literally weigh you down.

A recently discovered diamond in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest in the world.

The stone weighs in at 1,098 carats.

Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi recently got a look at the beautiful stone and praised Debswana Diamond Company, the mining company that unearthed it on June 1.

It is the largest diamond found in the company’s history.

Proceeds from the gemstone will be used to advance national development in the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect in an early morning disturbance dies after being transported to a Lufkin hospital.
Lufkin Police: Suspect identified who died in emergency room after possible PCP overdose
From top left, clockwise: Destiny Glaze, Trace Selman, Savannah Jennings, Josh Layton
Lufkin police arrest 4 accused vandals ‘having fun’ on downtown rooftop
A photo of drugs, guns, money and drug paraphernalia seized by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office finds 500 THC cartridges, arrest two on felony charges
New Lufkin High School gym
WEBXTRA: First look inside new Lufkin High School gym
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

A new analysis shows COVID cases are down in states where vaccinations are up.
Where vaccinations are up, COVID cases are down
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2020 file photo, police use chemical irritants and crowd control...
Officers resign from Portland, Oregon, protest response unit
Just in time for Father’s Day, a daughter is meeting her biological dad after 53 years and...
Father, daughter meet for first time after 53 years
WebXtra: New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
A renewed push is on to right the wrongs of the Tulsa race massacre.
Tulsa marks somber Juneteenth 2021 celebration