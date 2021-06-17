East Texas Now Business Break
Navasota woman shares video of delivery worker’s small act of kindness for pup

The whole thing was captured on a doorbell camera.
By Kendall Hogan
Updated: 6 hours ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - A Navasota woman says she was taken aback when she came home and found a sweet treat left for her dog by a delivery worker.

Alissa Byrd says she came home to a package on our doorstep and two dog biscuits on top of it. She at first says she did not know where they came from, so she took a look at her Ring doorbell camera. (The video is posted below)

After looking at the footage, she saw a FedEx worker drop off the package and walk away, but after hearing her dog barking inside, he turned around and pulled two doggie treats out of his pocket and laid them on the package.

“We thank you so much for everything you are doing,” said Byrd. “It is not easy for sure, and if you are doing little things like this they don’t go unnoticed and people do appreciate them. So, a small act really goes a long way for sure.”

Byrd says her three-year-old chocolate lab Levi was very happy with his treats and is hoping to see that worker again to thank him in person.

