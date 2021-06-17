East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

New Texas A&M president speaks on first two weeks in office, diversity initiatives, engineering background

By Kathleen Witte
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has a new president.

M. Katherine Banks, formerly the dean of Texas A&M’s College of Engineering, took the presidency on June 1.

In a conversation with New 3′s Kathleen Ninke, Pres. Banks discusses the “listening sessions” she has conducted to kick off her presidency and what she hopes to accomplish in her tenure.

See the video player for the conversation with Pres. Banks.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect in an early morning disturbance dies after being transported to a Lufkin hospital.
Lufkin Police: Suspect identified who died in emergency room after possible PCP overdose
From top left, clockwise: Destiny Glaze, Trace Selman, Savannah Jennings, Josh Layton
Lufkin police arrest 4 accused vandals ‘having fun’ on downtown rooftop
A photo of drugs, guns, money and drug paraphernalia seized by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office finds 500 THC cartridges, arrest two on felony charges
New Lufkin High School gym
WEBXTRA: First look inside new Lufkin High School gym
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Thursday’s Weather: Hot, humid, and sunny for your Thursday forecast
According to a church representative, additional parking will go where the apartment complex...
Eviction concerns: Canton residents say church expansion is pushing them out
Navasota woman shares video of delivery worker’s small act of kindness for pup
Navasota woman shares video of delivery worker’s small act of kindness for pup
Nac County Nurses 5PM
Nacogdoches County Summer Nurses 5PM