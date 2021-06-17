East Texas Now Business Break
Police: Fatal Austin mass shooting arose from a teenage feud

Suspect was arrested at high school, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon(Austin Police Department)
By Associated Press
Updated: 40 minutes ago
(AP) - Police say a deadly weekend mass shooting in Austin’s famed entertainment district arose from a feud between two groups of Central Texas teenagers.

The arrest affidavit Austin police filed Wednesday in a Travis County district court quotes a male juvenile saying he was with friends when 17-year-old Jeremiah Tabb invited them to fight early Saturday outside an East Sixth Street bar.

After the juvenile responded “whatever,” Tabb and one of the juvenile’s friends, also a juvenile, allegedly exchanged fire, killing a bystander and wounding more than a dozen others.

