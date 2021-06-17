SFA announces 100% capacity for all athletic venues

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (SFA Athletics) - SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey announced today the return to full capacity at Homer Bryce Stadium and other athletic venues effective immediately, giving fans the opportunity to witness SFA’s debut season in the WAC without restriction.

Following a rollback of statewide restrictions by Texas governor Greg Abbott as well as a reduction of campus restrictions by university administration, SFA Athletics is opening venues back up to 100 percent capacity. The decision for full capacity will be in place as fall competition begins, allowing for capacity crowds at Homer Bryce Stadium (football), SFA Soccer Field and Shelton Gymnasium (Volleyball).

“We are beyond excited to welcome Lumberjack nation in full force for the upcoming year for all of our sports”, said Ivey. There is much excitement and anticipation as we officially transition to the WAC and continue our opportunities to compete for championships and achieve our vision of becoming the leading mid-major athletics department in the nation! We look forward to see everyone back, as I know they are eager to support and cheer on our Lumberjacks and Ladyjacks”.

In accordance with state and local guidelines, mask wearing will be optional for fans attending SFA sporting events. Additional cleaning and sanitation measures will continue throughout the fall, and adjustments such as digital ticketing and cashless concessions will be maintained to help ensure the health and safety of fans. Season tickets for Lumberjack football, Lumberjack soccer and Ladyjack volleyball are on sale now, with single game sales opening up on August 1. Fans can purchase tickets HERE, or by email at tickets@sfasu.edu.

