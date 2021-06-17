East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation

By Jeremy Thomas
Updated: 30 minutes ago
RYE, Texas (KTRE) - New details are emerging regarding the death of a Texas man after being tied to truck and dragged down the street.

KTRE’s Jeremy Thomas is in front of the Liberty front of the Liberty County Sheriff Office. Southeast Texas about 40 miles east of Houston. Last Saturday, authorities say a man was found dead after he was tied to the back of his pickup truck and dragged, and then the truck was burned. The truck and body were discovered near the Polk / Liberty County line.

Last Sunday, investigators arrested 37 year old Robert Eugene Hoffpauir, charging him with the murder of 60 year old Roman Rodriguez of Rye, Texas. According to Investigators, evidence revealed at the scene of this murder and various statements made by Hoffpauir, which are still under investigation, Rodriguez arrived at the home of Timey Ann Cole and her son, Robert Hoffpauir, and a domestic disturbance occurred due to a former relationship between Rodriguez and Cole. During this physical altercation, Rodriguez was severely beaten into submission by Hoffpauir who then tied a tow strap around the waist of Rodriguez and attached the other end to the pick-up truck belonging to Rodriguez.

Investigators say According to evidence found it appears that Hoffpauir then dragged Rodriguez from the home for a lengthy distance down the road where the truck and Rodriguez was abandoned and then the truck was set on fire by Hoffpauir. Only the autopsy, which results are still pending, will reveal if Rodriguez was deceased before he was dragged by the truck or at some point later.

Now new details are emerging in the case including the arrest of the mother Timey Ann Cole. The charges she now faces and more on this investigation later tonight.

