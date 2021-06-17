WEBXTRA: Project HOPE says food needs in area has improved since 2020

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Project Helping Other People Eat will always face long lines of recipients at its Nacogdoches site. However, numbers are dropping off from the rise in service and need seen in 2020. Nevertheless, food donations are always welcomed, such as the cereal drive by Nacogdoches Medical Center underway now.

Rising food prices can easily put monthly budgets in the red. We spoke with Lisa Denman and Sharon Ninness about the organization’s transition out of 2020.

On July 7, Project HOPE will serve as a COVID-19 vaccination site. And then on July 8 the return to choose-your-own groceries will return. Since the pandemic, pre-filled boxes were shared. As recipients choose the products they will have to follow occupancy restrictions and masks will be enforced.

