68 cows ready to compete in Pineywoods Futurity

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Pineywoods Futurity is being hosted this weekend at the George H. Henderson Expo Center in Lufkin.

68 cows are ready to compete in the competitions. They will be judged by age groups.

KTRE’s Brianna Linn talks about what you can expect tomorrow as well as the changes in costs for different factors in caring for cattle, caused by everything from the amount of rainfall we have seen to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.