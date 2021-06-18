East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Blueberry-lime compote by Mama Steph

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A compote is a sauce made by cooking fruit with sugar to make a nice, thick syrupy mixture for topping shortcake desserts, biscuits, or whatever you like

Here’s how I make Blueberry-lime compote:

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries (no need to thaw)

3 tablespoons water

1/3 cup granulated sugar

3 teaspoons fresh lime juice

Zest of one lime

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan, and set over medium heat on stovetop. Stirring continually, cook for 10 to 15 minutes until mixture is thick and berries are tender.

Cool down to allow it to thicken. Serve warm over ice cream, shortcakes, or whatever you like! It’s delicious.

Try it over my ginger shortcakes! Here’s the recipe.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches crash
Garrison man accused of driving intoxicated, hitting 3 pedestrians
WebXtra New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
Mother of Liberty County dragging death suspect arrested
WebXtra New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
A suspect in an early morning disturbance dies after being transported to a Lufkin hospital.
Lufkin Police: Suspect identified who died in emergency room after possible PCP overdose
Eric Cole, 42, was pronounced dead shortly after he was wounded in a shooting then run over by...
Officer responding to shooting runs over wounded man in street

Latest News

Blueberry-lime Compote by Mama Steph
Use them under strawberries for strawberry shortcakes, or enjoy warm from the oven with milk or...
5-ingredient ginger shortcakes by Mama Steph
Ginger shortcakes by Mama Steph
Ginger shortcakes by Mama Steph
One lot of Beech-Nut Single Grain Rice cereal has been recalled.
RECALL: High arsenic levels found in some rice cereal for babies