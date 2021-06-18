Blueberry-lime compote by Mama Steph

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A compote is a sauce made by cooking fruit with sugar to make a nice, thick syrupy mixture for topping shortcake desserts, biscuits, or whatever you like

Here’s how I make Blueberry-lime compote:

2 cups fresh or frozen blueberries (no need to thaw)

3 tablespoons water

1/3 cup granulated sugar

3 teaspoons fresh lime juice

Zest of one lime

Combine all ingredients in a saucepan, and set over medium heat on stovetop. Stirring continually, cook for 10 to 15 minutes until mixture is thick and berries are tender.

Cool down to allow it to thicken. Serve warm over ice cream, shortcakes, or whatever you like! It’s delicious.

Try it over my ginger shortcakes! Here’s the recipe.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.