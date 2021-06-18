First Alert: A few scattered downpours set to return for the second half of the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We are putting the finishing touches on what has been a hot, but dry week in East Texas.

Our weekend forecast will start off dry before a few scattered downpours return for Father’s Day on Sunday.

We will see partly-to-mostly sunny skies on Saturday with daytime highs in the middle 90′s and humidity values low enough to keep our heat index values below the century mark. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out, the odds of getting rain on Saturday are 10% or less.

By Sunday, however, we will bring back a 30% chance of scattered, afternoon showers and thunderstorms as southerly winds will quickly bring back a surge of deeper moisture levels to the Piney Woods. Most areas will stay dry, but some of you may have to dodge a few downpours on Father’s Day afternoon. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with highs in the middle 90′s and heat indices in the lower 100′s.

Our rain chances will go up even higher early next week as a rare summer cold front will move into our region, leading to a 60% chance of rain late Monday and continuing into early Tuesday. This will be our best opportunity to cash in on some rainfall for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Rainfall amounts look to average around one-to-two inches in the next week, with most of that occurring on Monday and Tuesday.

Unfortunately, it appears the frontal boundary will stall on top of us, leaving us warm and humid with not much of a cool down in store.

It should be noted, though, that the increase in cloud cover and rain chances alone will drop our daytime highs down into the upper 80′s to near 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

As the front washes out, it will be back to hot and humid weather under partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a cooling, afternoon shower. In other words, we will be getting into a more typical, summertime weather pattern by the back half of next week.

