Kilgore girl holds Gatorade stand benefitting first responders for 8th birthday

By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A girl in Kilgore used her 8th birthday to give back to local first responders.

Haylee Keen held a Gatorade stand with proceeds going to the Kilgore police and fire departments.

She handed out Gatorade, water, and cookies to people who stopped by. While there, she accepted donations for Haylee’s Hometown Heroes, which started a few years ago in Overton before herself and her family moved to Kilgore.

“My mom has been helping a lot. She tells us when she sees a car. She will tell us to get ready. If she says get ready, we get ready, we get cups just in case. After that if they do want a Gatorade, we ask them what color,” Haylee said.

For her birthday last year, Haylee had the fundraiser at her home because of COVID-19. She said this is her way of giving back and showing appreciation for the local men and women who serve as law enforcement officers and firefighters.

