Lufkin zoo giraffe dies while giving birth to calf

Pictured is the entrance to the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin. (Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook...
Pictured is the entrance to the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin. (Source: Ellen Trout Zoo Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Staffers at Lufkin’s Ellen Trout Zoo are mourning the loss of Kamili, a female giraffe, and her unborn baby.

Gordon Henley Jr, the executive director of the Ellen Trout Zoo, said in an e-mail that Kamili died on June 17.

“Zoo staffers had been keeping a watchful eye on Kamili, a female Maasai giraffe, since it was determined that she was carrying a baby,” Henley said. “On the morning of 16 June 2021, Kamili was observed going into labor, and everyone was excited about the prospect of a baby giraffe.”

Henley said zoo staffers checked on her throughout the day and several times during the night.

However, Kamili had not progressed any further on the morning of June 17, and Dr. Mike Nance, the Ellen Trout Zoo veterinarian, Dr. Lindsay Syler with the Angelina Animal Hospital, and Dr. Julie Swinson with the Fossil Rim Wildlife Center tried an intervention to help with the delivery.

“Tragically, despite them doing everything humanly possible, neither the offspring nor Kamili survived,” Henley said. “Kamili was born at the Ellen Trout Zoo on 13 January. 2013, and is sorely missed.”

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

