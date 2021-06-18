East Texas Now Business Break
Migrants will replace inmates in a South Texas prison

Migrant families, mostly from Central American countries, wade through shallow waters after...
Migrant families, mostly from Central American countries, wade through shallow waters after being delivered by smugglers on small inflatable rafts on U.S. soil in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. As soon as the sun sets, at least 100 migrants crossed through the Rio Grande river by smugglers into the United States. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)(Dario Lopez-Mills)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (AP) - Texas is transferring inmates from a state prison to make room for migrants detained by state authorities.

Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jeremy Desel said Thursday that the prison system on Wednesday began moving inmates from the medium-to-minimum-security Dolph Briscoe Unit prison in Dilley, about 70 miles southwest of San Antonio.

He says the move was made in response to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that state authorities arrest and confine migrants who are in the country illegally and committed a state or federal crime.

