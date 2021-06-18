Nacogdoches United Way Day of Caring brings community into service

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches United Way’s “Day of Caring” got dozens out of their normal workplace and into the community. The goal is to help United Way partner agencies.

A Day of Caring started in the cool of indoors where CEO Gary Ashcraft told participants all in one place, “Live United. I just love you all.”

Following a hearty breakfast and door prizes, business employees from health care, manufacturing and financial industries began the work before them.

United Way partner agencies provided to-do lists. There were a lot of requests for yard cleanup from the winter storm. Ingenuity and a pickup make it an easier task for Commercial Bank employees at the Boys and Girls Club. Hook a tow chain to dead bushes and push the gas.

“They don’t have time and resources to keep the facilities up and it’s just a great way to give back to these agencies and give back to the communities,” said Joe Weaver, a volunteer who has served over the last five years.

First-timer Kim McDonald helps out at Love in the Name of Christ.

“It’s a good way to give back. Little sweaty, definitely working, but it’s a good way to give back,” McDonald said.

McDonald’s co-worker at Texas Farm Products Britany Castle said, “It’s nice to learn what these organizations do to families and that’s what I’ve learned doing this.”

The workday builds comradery notices recipient, Love INC CEO, Patti Goodrum.

“To serve together and that’s kinda what it’s all about. And we just appreciate the employers giving them that time,” said Goodrum.

Fund raising is the biggest part of United Way, but sweat equity is payment too.

Another community volunteer program is Mission Nac.

It wraps up Saturday. Mission Nac began renovating twenty homes on Wednesday. Some projects were completed today, allowing time to add a couple of homes to the list. All jobs will be completed by Saturday.

