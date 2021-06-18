Pilots get in a practice flight for the Great Texas Balloon Race

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you look up, you will see them. Well, that is if you’re outside in Longview between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. The Great Texas Balloon Race is taking off in Longview this week. On Wednesday, morning half a dozen pilots took a practice flight.

It began the way it always begins with a pilot’s briefing to discuss weather and target locations. Pilot Cameron Wall gave Great Texas Balloon Race Founder Bill Bussey a hand with a map.

“Thirty-five hundred, thirty-four hundred,” Wall said.

With practice target locations announced, pilots headed to Mobberly Baptist Church for take-off. Cameron’s young, but he has experience.

“I’ve been flying since I was 13, and I’m about to turn 23 next week,” Wall said.

He said he grew up in Albuquerque.

“Which is the balloon capital of the world. So Growing up there saw the balloons every year; all the pilots and really realized that I just wanted to be like them when I grew up,” Wall said.

He said he made friends with a pilot that he would crew for and fly with sometimes.

“That really is what got me started,” Wall said.

He’s only competed in this race once before, but he is familiar with East Texas.

“I was fortunate enough to be flying here for three years when I went to LeTourneau,” Wall said. “I’m from Albuquerque, New Mexico, but somehow ended up at LeTourneau for college.”

He ended up being a professional balloon pilot.

“So I fly rides in Las Vegas,” Wall said.

He flies because he loves the adventure of unanswered questions.

“I don’t know where I’m going to land. I don’t know where I’m going to launch every day. Every flight is different no matter what,” Wall said. “Unlike an airplane or a car, we don’t have a steering wheel, so we use the winds to navigate, and that’s what I love about it. I’m always going to find a new adventure every day that I fly. Even if it’s in the same place.”

“Can we get any lower?” I asked Cameron as we were inches from a pond’s surface.

“No, this is it unless you want to get your shoes wet, and I don’t want to get my shoes wet today,” Cameron said.

“I don’t want to get my shoes wet,” I said.

Cameron flew right over the practice targets and then decided to put it down, resting gently on a Longview resident’s lawn. That answered that question.

Then I discovered Cameron’s girlfriend Jennie Kerber actually sewed the balloon together, and had never done that before.

“So this is your first balloon?” I asked her.

“Yes,” Kerber said.

“And you didn’t tell me this before I flew in it?”

“I mean I trust it and obviously Cameron trusts it,” she said with a laugh.

Well, there’s no reason not to. I just hope we don’t end up being confronted with a guy yelling, “Get outta my yard!”

The Great Texas Balloon Race competition is Friday Saturday and Sunday. But the balloons will fly over Longview Thursday morning, too, weather permitting. There are no events this year at Regional Airport.

