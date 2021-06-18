East Texas Now Business Break
SFA basketball team back in the gym preparing for 2021-22 season

Kyle Keller (KTRE)
By Caleb Beames
Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA basketball team is ready put the last year and a half behind them as they look ahead to their first season in the WAC.

The team is coming off of a season where they saw games canceled due to COVID-19 cases. It was also a season where the team had only their pride to play for, with the team serving a one-year postseason ban due to previous violations by athletic administrators in the program’s APR reports.

“For the first time in three years we have the chance to play in the NCAA tournament,” SFA head coach Kyle Keller said. “It is an opportunity we have wanted. We have placed a lot on winning in Las Vegas in March.”

Keller is back with his team and getting help from a new group of coaches. Keller’s two top assistants left with Jeremy Cox heading to UTEP and Wade Mason to the University of Georgia. His first hire was tony Jasick, a former head coach that brought success to Jacksonville University.

“Right now it is about getting a feel and building relationships with guys,” Jasick said. “To understand what coach wants has been good. It has been a change but it is going good. The biggest thing is seeing how much this community and staff care about the programs and SFA.”

The players have found the transition to be easy.

“It is not a problem,” senior guard Roti Ware said. “It is nothing. Everywhere you go you meet new people and adjust to new things. It is just a life lesson. they know a lot about basketball. They have taught me new things I didn’t know. "

SFA will be playing games this year in the Western Athletic Conference, with the university ending their relationship with the Southland Conference.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

