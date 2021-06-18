WEBXTRA: Nacogdoches United Way Day of Caring brings community into service

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches United Way Day of Caring got dozens out of their normal workplace and into the community. Volunteers spent the morning doing chores for partner agencies. Thanks to the winter storm, a lot of yard work was on the to-do list.

Volunteer Joe Weaver has participated at all four days of caring, while Kim Mcdonald with Texas Farm Products is experiencing the work day for the first time.

Solid Foundation, Boys and Girls Club of Deep East Texas, Project Hope, Love Inc. and the Nacogdoches Treatment Center and the senior center benefited from the morning labor.

