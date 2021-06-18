East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

West Sabine’s Haley Primrose leads Team Blue to ETX All-Star win

Team Blue celebrates a Haley Primrose homerun (KTRE)
Team Blue celebrates a Haley Primrose homerun (KTRE)(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - West Sabine’s Haley Primrose picked up MVP honors in the fourth annual East Texas Senior All-Star game presented by Integra Insurance services.

Primrose led Team Blue to a 3-1 win over Team Red. Primrose had 13 strikeouts from the circle and a home run in the third inning.

The event raised $1,146 for 22Q Texas. The money will go to support children with 22Q syndrome attend summer camps in Texas.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect in an early morning disturbance dies after being transported to a Lufkin hospital.
Lufkin Police: Suspect identified who died in emergency room after possible PCP overdose
Nacogdoches crash
Garrison man accused of driving intoxicated, hitting 3 pedestrians
From top left, clockwise: Destiny Glaze, Trace Selman, Savannah Jennings, Josh Layton
Lufkin police arrest 4 accused vandals ‘having fun’ on downtown rooftop
A photo of drugs, guns, money and drug paraphernalia seized by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office finds 500 THC cartridges, arrest two on felony charges
WebXtra New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
Mother of Liberty County dragging death suspect arrested

Latest News

Kyle Keller (KTRE)
SFA basketball team back in the gym preparing for 2021-22 season
WEBXTRA: Coach Kyle Keller
SFA’s Kyle Keller hosting youth basketball camps
Dallas Mavericks
Rick Carlisle steps down as Dallas Mavericks coach
The 45,000 sq. ft. basketball facility will have a full court and a half court for practice,...
WebXtra: SFA basketball performance center in final months of construction