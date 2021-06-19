East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott vetoes funding for Texas Legislature and its staff as punishment for Democrats’ walkout on elections bill

The governor’s move comes after Democrats walked out of the House in the final days of the regular legislative session to block passage of Senate Bill 7, Abbott’s priority elections bill that would have overhauled voting rights in the state.
Gov. Greg Abbott signs bills at the Texas Capitol.
Gov. Greg Abbott signs bills at the Texas Capitol.(Sophie Park/The Texas Tribune)
By CASSANDRA POLLOCK
Updated: Jun. 18, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(THE TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Gov. Greg Abbott followed through Friday on a threat to veto a section of the state budget that funds the Texas Legislature, its staffers and legislative agencies.

The governor’s move targeting lawmaker pay comes after House Democrats walked out in the final days of the regular legislative session, breaking quorum, to block passage of Senate Bill 7, Abbott’s priority elections bill that would have overhauled voting rights in the state. The move also killed bail legislation that Abbott had earmarked as a priority.

In a statement, Abbott said that “funding should not be provided for those who quit their job early, leaving their state with unfinished business and exposing taxpayers to higher costs for an additional legislative session.”

“I therefore object to and disapprove of these appropriations,” the governor said.

House Democratic Caucus Chair Chris Turner of Grand Prairie called the move by Abbott an “abuse of power” and said the caucus “is exploring every option, including immediate legal options, to fight back.”

“Texas has a governor, not a dictator,” Turner said in a statement. “The tyrannical veto of the legislative branch is the latest indication that [Abbott] is simply out of control.”

Since Abbott issued his threat earlier this month, other lawmakers and political leaders have raised concerns over how the move could impact staffers and legislative agencies that are funded by Article X, which is the section of the budget he vetoed, such as the Legislative Reference Library and the Legislative Budget Board.

“I’m just concerned how it impacts them because they weren’t the ones who decided that we were going to break quorum, it wasn’t their decision, right?,” said House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, in an interview earlier this month.

Questions have also been raised about the constitutionality of the move, which according to the Legislative Reference Library is unprecedented.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who heads the Senate, expressed support for Abbott’s proposed veto, saying the move could force Democrats to come back for a special session.

The biennial budget at hand covers the fiscal year beginning Sept. 1. If lawmakers are back in Austin for a special session before then, they could pass a supplemental budget to restore that funding.

Lawmakers are paid $600 a month in addition to a per diem of $221 every day the Legislature is in session, during both regular and special sessions.

The Legislature is expected to convene for at least two special sessions, Abbott has said in interviews. One, set for September or October, will focus on the redrawing of the state’s political maps and the doling out of $16 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds. Before that, the governor has said he will call lawmakers back to work on the elections and bail bills, as well as other issues he has not yet announced.

Copyright 2021 The Texas Tribune. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamili, a Maasai giraffe at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, died while she was giving birth to a...
Lufkin zoo giraffe dies while giving birth to calf
Pictured are Juan Caporales and Juan Sobrino-Montero (Source: Crockett Police Department...
Crockett police arrest 2 men suspected of installing ‘skimmer’ on gas pump
Jkira Davis-Hayter (Source: Nacogdoches County jail)
Nacogdoches police arrest woman who allegedly used vehicle to hit spouse
Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Gordon Road in Ogden
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect who allegedly robbed victim at knifepoint
Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic KLTV
Hot air balloon pilots forced to land in Longview traffic

Latest News

Dozens gathered in Marlin for a prayer gathering on Sunday to respond to a contentious public...
Central Texas community gathers in prayer after contentious public meeting over potential rocket testing site
Texas A&M partners with nonprofit to host virtual academic boot camp for student veterans
Texas A&M partners with nonprofit to host virtual academic boot camp for student veterans
Wesley Robinson, 36, was last seen and heard from on Sunday, May 30th, according to his mother...
Bryan family searching for missing man in the Dallas area
Student veterans participate in an analytical reading course on their first day of instruction...
Texas A&M partners with nonprofit to host virtual academic boot camp for student veterans
Dr. Charles Thompson (left) and Dr. Benjamin Thompson (right) practice medicine together in...
East Texas doctors reflect on special bond this Father’s Day