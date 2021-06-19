East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches police arrest woman who allegedly used vehicle to hit spouse

Jkira Davis-Hayter (Source: Nacogdoches County jail)
Jkira Davis-Hayter (Source: Nacogdoches County jail)(Nacogdoches County Jail)
By Gary Bass
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police officers arrested a woman who allegedly used a vehicle to hit her spouse Friday morning.

Jkira Ashenonia Davis-Hayter, 22, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for her charge yet.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department media report, the alleged assault occurred in the 200 block of S. Popp Street at 11;44 a.m. Friday.

Sgt. Brent Handy with the Nacogdoches Police Department said Saturday that he could not comment on the details that led up to the alleged assault. he also declined to comment on the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamili, a Maasai giraffe at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, died while she was giving birth to a...
Lufkin zoo giraffe dies while giving birth to calf
Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic KLTV
Hot air balloon pilots forced to land in Longview traffic
Pictured are Juan Caporales and Juan Sobrino-Montero (Source: Crockett Police Department...
Crockett police arrest 2 men suspected of installing ‘skimmer’ on gas pump
Nacogdoches crash
Garrison man accused of driving intoxicated, hitting 3 pedestrians
WebXtra New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation

Latest News

Longview's Great Texas Balloon Race
Pictured are Juan Caporales and Juan Sobrino-Montero (Source: Crockett Police Department...
Crockett police arrest 2 men suspected of installing ‘skimmer’ on gas pump
Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic KLTV
Hot air balloon pilots forced to land in Longview traffic
Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic KLTV
Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic