Nacogdoches police arrest woman who allegedly used vehicle to hit spouse

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police officers arrested a woman who allegedly used a vehicle to hit her spouse Friday morning.

Jkira Ashenonia Davis-Hayter, 22, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. No bond amount has been set for her charge yet.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department media report, the alleged assault occurred in the 200 block of S. Popp Street at 11;44 a.m. Friday.

Sgt. Brent Handy with the Nacogdoches Police Department said Saturday that he could not comment on the details that led up to the alleged assault. he also declined to comment on the victim’s condition.

