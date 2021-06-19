East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

PHOTOS: About 60 crews competing in Longview’s Great Balloon Race this weekend

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Balloon pilots from all over the country are competing in the Great Texas Balloon Race in the skies above Longview this weekend.

The competition started Friday, continued Saturday, and will end Sunday.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race erred on the side of caution and canceled the annual balloon glow and the entertainment events at the East Texas Regional airport that usually go hand in hand with the Great Texas Balloon Race.

To make up for the lack of entertainment, organizers scheduled five official balloon flights over Longview. The competition flights started at about 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and one more is scheduled for tomorrow morning if weather permits. Two non-competition flights were scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and they involved all of the pilots, or about 60 balloons.

“We have adjusted our plans this year to emphasize the flight aspect of the Great Texas Balloon Race, and we’re looking forward to seeing your smiling faces.

The website stated the launch and landing sites change each day and are always determined by the wind and the weather.

Longview resident Joanne Tuttle snapped pictures and videos of balloons flying over her house Saturday morning.

Caption

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamili, a Maasai giraffe at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, died while she was giving birth to a...
Lufkin zoo giraffe dies while giving birth to calf
Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic KLTV
Hot air balloon pilots forced to land in Longview traffic
Pictured are Juan Caporales and Juan Sobrino-Montero (Source: Crockett Police Department...
Crockett police arrest 2 men suspected of installing ‘skimmer’ on gas pump
Nacogdoches crash
Garrison man accused of driving intoxicated, hitting 3 pedestrians
WebXtra New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation

Latest News

Jkira Davis-Hayter (Source: Nacogdoches County jail)
Nacogdoches police arrest woman who allegedly used vehicle to hit spouse
Longview's Great Texas Balloon Race
Pictured are Juan Caporales and Juan Sobrino-Montero (Source: Crockett Police Department...
Crockett police arrest 2 men suspected of installing ‘skimmer’ on gas pump
Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic KLTV
Hot air balloon pilots forced to land in Longview traffic