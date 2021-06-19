East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the mid 90s. Overnight the system we’ve been watching in the Gulf officially became Tropical Storm Claudette. At the time of writing this, Claudette is moving NNE at 12mph and will have little to no noticeable impact on East Texas. However, the storm will create flooding concerns for many across the south especially after above normal rainfall for the last few weeks.

Overnight, here in East Texas we’ll cool down in to the mid 70s, and highs for your Father’s Day will be in the mid 90s again with mostly sunny skies. There is a low ran chance for Deep East Texas tomorrow. More rain and thunderstorms arrive on Monday and last into Tuesday but should be ending as we go through Tuesday. Low rain chances stick around through the week, but sunshine should still be possible between showers.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamili, a Maasai giraffe at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, died while she was giving birth to a...
Lufkin zoo giraffe dies while giving birth to calf
Nacogdoches crash
Garrison man accused of driving intoxicated, hitting 3 pedestrians
WebXtra New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
New details emerge in Liberty County murder investigation
A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.
Girl killed, boy hurt in Dallas stabbing
Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic KLTV
Hot air balloon pilots forced to land in Longview traffic

Latest News

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips 6-19-21
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
First Alert: A few scattered downpours set to return for the second half of the weekend
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips