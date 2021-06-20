East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches police arrest suspect who allegedly robbed victim at knifepoint

Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Gordon Road in Ogden
Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Gordon Road in Ogden
By Gary Bass
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a suspect early Sunday morning in connection with allegations that he robbed another man at knifepoint.

Bryan Justice Anderson, 22, of Nacogdoches, is the only person on Sunday’s Nacogdoches County Jail roster that was charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the robbery was reported at 1:03 a.m. Sunday. The victim told police the suspect displayed a knife and took property from him.

Anderson was arrested without incident in the 800 block of Wells Street and taken to the county jail.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kamili, a Maasai giraffe at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, died while she was giving birth to a...
Lufkin zoo giraffe dies while giving birth to calf
Pictured are Juan Caporales and Juan Sobrino-Montero (Source: Crockett Police Department...
Crockett police arrest 2 men suspected of installing ‘skimmer’ on gas pump
Jkira Davis-Hayter (Source: Nacogdoches County jail)
Nacogdoches police arrest woman who allegedly used vehicle to hit spouse
Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic KLTV
Hot air balloon pilots forced to land in Longview traffic
Nacogdoches crash
Garrison man accused of driving intoxicated, hitting 3 pedestrians

Latest News

Harrison County Historical Museum.
Mark In Texas History: Historic county named after revolutionary leader Jonas Harrison
The Great Texas Balloon Race is being held in the skies above Longview this weekend. (Source:...
PHOTOS: About 60 crews competing in Longview’s Great Balloon Race this weekend
Jkira Davis-Hayter (Source: Nacogdoches County jail)
Nacogdoches police arrest woman who allegedly used vehicle to hit spouse
Longview's Great Texas Balloon Race