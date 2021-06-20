East Texas Now Business Break
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Updated: 29 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! It was a warm and mostly sunny Father’s Day for all as highs climbed into the lower to middle 90s area wide. Clouds will build back in overnight and scattered showers will be possible throughout the morning hours. Showers and storms will have a better shot at forming along and ahead of our next cold front that is set to move into East Texas late tomorrow afternoon/evening. Some stronger storms will be possible along the front at times, with an isolated severe threat of strong to damaging winds and quarter sized hail. It does appear the front should clear most, if not all, of East Texas which means some lower humidity should be on tap for next Tuesday as highs drop into the middle 80s. Temps will begin to jump up quick on Wednesday due to the quick return of southerly winds. Warm and mostly dry afternoons for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before spotty showers become possible Saturday afternoon.

