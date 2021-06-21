East Texas Now Business Break
Border Patrol agents rescue young horse caught in mud

By Justin Reyes
Updated: 14 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents rescued a young foal that was stuck in the mud near the riverbanks.

On Saturday morning, marine unit agents got into the mud and pulled the little horse out to safety.

Agents near the area also assisted in bringing the animal to shore.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Tick Riders who patrol near the area responded to help and determined the foal to be roughly two weeks old.

A Horse Patrol agent tended to the foal as agents waited for the proper authorities to take custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

