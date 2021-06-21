East Texas Now Business Break
Bryan family searching for missing man in the Dallas area

Wesley Robinson, 36, was last seen and heard from on Sunday, May 30th, according to his mother and police.
By Rusty Surette
Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a missing Bryan man is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to reach out to law enforcement in North Texas.

Wesley Robinson, 36, was last seen and heard from on Sunday, May 30th, according to his mother and police.

Betty Robinson says her son was in the Dallas area to help with a moving job and that’s when she received a phone call from her son who sounded like he was in danger. “He said if I go missing, here’s the person you need to know,” said Robinson. “He gave us a name and we gave that to police,” she said.

Wesley’s cell phone was pinged in the city of Lancaster and police there tell KBTX he was seen last in the 1500 block of Reynolds Street. His disappearance is being investigated as a missing person case but at this time, with the information available, police told us there is no indication Wesley is in any danger.

Betty strongly disagrees and feels that something bad may have happened to her son.

“This wasn’t like him. He was in a panic when he called and we’re going to continue searching,” said Betty. “He was supposed to be in the Plano area to help with the move but his phone was pinging to Lancaster until his cell phone died.”

On Father’s Day, family members from Bryan and Houston took a charter bus back to North Texas and they canvassed the area with missing person flyers and tried searching for more evidence. They also spoke with a TV station in the Dallas area who featured the searching on Sunday night’s newscast in the DFW area.

“In my heart, I feel something real bad and I don’t want to feel this way,” Betty said.

Betty is back in Bryan but her search will continue until she has answers.

Police say they have no suspects or persons of interest at this time in the case. Lancaster Police ask if anyone has any information, please contact the Lancaster Police Department at 972-218-3711.

