Central Texas native, former Baylor Bear make United States Olympic Team

Wil London competes in the men's 400-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials...
Wil London competes in the men's 400-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Darby Brown
Updated: 8 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor track & field legend Trayvon Bromell won the men’s 100 meters Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field to advance to his second Olympic Games.

Bromell clocked in at 9.80 in the final to complete the sweep of the first round (9.84), semifinals (9.90) and final and earn a spot on the United States Olympic Team for the second time.

Waco High product Wil London III earned a spot in the men’s 4x400-meter relay pool, according to former Baylor head coach Clyde Hart, after advancing to the 400-meter final.

The Waco, Texas, native placed eighth with a time of 45.00 in the final.

