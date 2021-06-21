East Texas Now Business Break
ETN: KTRE sports director discusses Supreme Court ruling on NCAA athletics

By Caleb Beames
Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE sports director Caleb Beames talked to ETN host Kayla Lyons about the Supreme Court’s decision against the NCAA Monday morning.

The Supreme Court has ruled against the NCAA in a case that could shape the future of college athletics.

In a unanimous vote, the court ruled that NCAA limits on the education that colleges can offer athletes who play Division I basketball and football cannot be enforced.

This does not mean that athletes can be paid by universities. However, it does mean the NCAA can no longer bar colleges from providing athletes with education-related benefits such as free laptops or paid post-graduate internships.

