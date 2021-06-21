First Alert: Pockets of heavy rain and storms likely through this evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - For the first time in nearly two weeks, we have high-end rain and thunderstorm chances back in play for this evening and the overnight hours, all courtesy of a rare, summer cold front dropping down into our part of the state.

It should be noted that some of the heavier cells will be capable of putting down some torrential downpours, gusty winds, and frequent lightning.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of rain and thunderstorms. Lows will drop into the lower 70′s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and not as hot as recent days. We will have a 40% chance of morning showers before drier weather returns for the second half of the day. However, since the clouds look to hold firm throughout the day, our afternoon highs will only reach the middle 80′s.

Unfortunately for us, this summer cold front will wash out by the middle of the week, which means we are right back to hot and humid weather from Wednesday through the remainder of the week. That means morning lows will be in the lower-to-middle 70′s with daytime highs climbing right back into the middle 90′s under partly cloudy skies.

With high pressure building in for the middle-to-latter part of this week, rain chances will be slim-to-none from Tuesday afternoon through the early start to next weekend.

Once we get into Sunday and early next week, though, many models point to another summer cold front dropping down into Texas. Its proximity to us will ultimately dictate our rain and storm chances for this time frame.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average between three-quarters to as much as one inch of rainfall.

