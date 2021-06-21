Monday’s Weather: Dry start to the day but t’storms in the forecast for this afternoon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... We’ll be partly cloudy through the morning hours with temps to start the day in the 70s. By lunchtime temps should be in the upper 80s with increasing cloud cover. Afternoon highs today in the low 90s. Rain chances are at 20% through the morning, but I anticipate most of the rain today to arrive with a cold front this afternoon/evening. There is a Marginal Risk (1/5) for severe thunderstorms today with the primary threats being wind and hail. A 70% chance for rain and storms through the late afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. By tomorrow morning the rain should be coming to an end. We’ll have partly cloudy skies for Tues-Fri with a 10% chance for rain in Deep ETX. Like we’ve seen lately, in the afternoon a surprise shower to the south cannot be ruled out in this pattern. Better rain chances return to East Texas for next weekend with 30% in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday.

