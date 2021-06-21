East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches County deputies arrest 2 men in connection with string of vehicle burglaries

Pictured are Jarvis Harper (left) and Lonnell Warren. (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Pictured are Jarvis Harper (left) and Lonnell Warren. (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)(Nacogdoches County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men in connection to a burglary ring in which the suspects targeted unlocked vehicles and stole numerous firearms, money, purses, and other items.

Jarvis Jamontrae Cornelius Harper, 20, of San Augustine, and Lonnell Trenton Warren, 18, of Nacogdoches, are both still being held in the Nacogdoches Jail, and each man has been charged with 13 counts of third-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity.

Collectively, each man’s bond amount was set at $125,000 for their charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, an NCSO investigator went to Eastwood Terrace and found the vehicle he had sent out an attempt to locate notice for the night before. It was believed to be involved in a series of thefts and vehicle burglaries in Nacogdoches County.

The vehicle belonged to one of the two men who were arrested.

During their respective interviews, Harper and Warren confessed to being involved in the crimes together, along with other suspects who have not been named yet.

The men allegedly stole firearms, money, purses, and other items from the unlocked vehicles they targeted.

After their interviews, Harper and Warren were arrested and turned over to jail staff members.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Gordon Road in Ogden
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect who allegedly robbed victim at knifepoint
Jkira Davis-Hayter (Source: Nacogdoches County jail)
Nacogdoches police arrest woman who allegedly used vehicle to hit spouse
Pictured are Juan Caporales and Juan Sobrino-Montero (Source: Crockett Police Department...
Crockett police arrest 2 men suspected of installing ‘skimmer’ on gas pump
Kamili, a Maasai giraffe at the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, died while she was giving birth to a...
Lufkin zoo giraffe dies while giving birth to calf
Dr. Charles Thompson (left) and Dr. Benjamin Thompson (right) practice medicine together in...
East Texas doctors reflect on special bond this Father’s Day

Latest News

Nacogdoches Rotary Club's mobile library
Nacogdoches Rotary Club distributes children’s books with mobile library
ETN host Kayla Lyons speaks to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames. (Source: KLTV Staff)
ETN: KTRE sports director discusses Supreme Court ruling on NCAA athletics
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries