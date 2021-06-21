East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries

By Donna McCollum
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - “Restaurant Week” in Nacogdoches begins Monday and runs through Sunday, June 27. The event encourages dining at locally-owned restaurants as much as possible.  In return, participating restaurants are offering daily specials, trying new recipes and having fun with their talents.

This year “Restaurant Week” takes on added meaning as the industry comes out of a tough year caused by closures, partial openings and pandemic rules.

East Texas small locally-owned restaurants may have had a better chance of survival than those in very large cities.

Brendyn Todd, owner and pit-master at Brendyn’s,  avid restaurant fan, Rick Kremer, Dolli’s Diner owner, Steven Geyerman, and Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation CEO Larissa Philpot talk to Donna McCollum about the week ahead of good eating.

